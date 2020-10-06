Crispy Green For A Healthy Halloween

This year is really exciting because the value of the grand prize has doubled to $500…

Simple answer, Crispy Fruit is 100% pure fruit, nothing else. Packaged in a single-serving pouch, with no added sugars, preservatives or scary artificial colors that you can find in many traditional Halloween treats. The best part is kids LOVE these crispy fruit slices that burst withFreeze-dried to the perfect crispy texture, Crispy Fruit literally snacks like a chip. With eight delicious options to choose from (apple, banana, cantaloupe, mango, pear, pineapple, strawberry and tangerine), even the pickiest little monsters will find a flavor they love!

9th Annual Costume Contest

Crispy Green is also excited to launch its 9th Annual Halloween Costume Contest, which has grown exponentially each year, and has inspired some INCREDIBLE costumes and photos from fans! Take a look at some of the previous year's winners--the creativity is truly something to behold, and the excitement this generates is off the charts.

Gabriella Costantini, Crispy Green's Social Media Manager stated, "This year is really exciting because the value of the grand prize has doubled to $500. There's even a category for Best Pet Costume! PLUS, winning photos will be featured on our company website, Facebook and Instagram, so send in your entries by October 31."

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., per SPINS research, ending 6/30/20. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Fruit snacks can be found in many grocery retailers nationwide as well as through online e-tailers. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com. Follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Crispy Green

Related Links

https://crispygreen.com

