Crispy Green® Shares New Year Snacking Insights That Redefine "Healthy-ish" Eating

New Crispy Green Poll Reveals How Flexibility, Flavor, and Realistic Habits are Reshaping New Year Snacking

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January may be the month of fresh starts, but new insights from Crispy Green® suggest one familiar habit is holding steady. Nearly 6 in 10 Crispy Green® community members say they still reach for sweet or fruit-based snacks when cravings hit, signaling a New Year mindset shift away from restriction and toward realistic, feel-good choices.

Crispy Green® invites snackers to explore something new with its Crispy Fruit™ Trial Pack, featuring four fan-favorite flavors: Apple, Mango, Pineapple, and Strawberry. Designed as an easy, low-pressure way to refresh snack routines, the 4-pack lets first-time customers sample a variety of naturally sweet options and discover a new favorite at their own pace. Available at CrispyGreen.com. Sharing a feel-good snack moment, a mother and daughter enjoy Crispy Fruit™ together as part of a relaxed New Year reset. The Crispy Fruit™ Trial Pack makes it easy for families to try new flavors, build habits that actually stick, and enjoy simple moments that feel good from the very first bite.

The findings come from a recent Crispy Green® Facebook poll of 261 community members and offer a timely look at how consumers are rethinking wellness and everyday snacking at the start of the year. Rather than eliminating indulgence, respondents described a mindset centered on enjoyment, simplicity, and habits they can maintain beyond January.

Sweet Cravings Still Lead After Work

When asked about their go-to snack when after-work cravings strike, 31% of respondents said they reach for sweet treats, while 28% said they prefer something fruity and refreshing. Together, the results show that flavor satisfaction remains a priority, even during the New Year reset.

The takeaway is clear. Consumers are not trying to override cravings. They are looking for smarter ways to satisfy them.

What "Healthy-ish" Really Means in 2026

The poll also explored how people define "healthy-ish," revealing a shift away from perfection-driven food rules.

32% said it means choosing good ingredients that are still enjoyable

23% said it is about making realistic choices they can stick with

23% defined it as eating healthy most of the time

16% associated it with supporting energy and mood

Very few respondents tied healthy eating to strict rules, reinforcing the growing appeal of balance and flexibility in everyday food choices.

Small Swaps Over Big Overhauls

In an open-ended question, respondents shared food swaps they have made that feel realistic rather than restrictive. Across responses, a consistent theme emerged. Sustainable habits are built through small, satisfying upgrades rather than dramatic overhauls.

This perspective reflects a broader shift in how people approach wellness, particularly during the New Year when pressure to make sweeping changes often peaks.

Why Crispy Fruit Aligns With the Shift

Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., and is made from just one ingredient, real fruit, delivering natural sweetness and crunch without added sugar. The product's simplicity and flavor-forward appeal closely mirror how consumers say they want to snack, especially during the New Year.

"Our community is telling us that the New Year is not about eliminating cravings," says Angela Liu, Founder and CEO of Crispy Green. "It is about finding options that feel enjoyable, sustainable, and easy to feel good about. That mindset is exactly what Crispy Fruit™ was created to support."

A Gentle Invitation to Try Something New

For anyone feeling curious about refreshing their snack routine this year, Crispy Green® offers an easy, low-pressure place to start. The Crispy Fruit™ Trial Pack, a 4-pack of top picks: Apple, Mango, Pineapple, and Strawberry, allows first-time snackers to explore a variety of flavors and discover a new favorite at their own pace. It is available at CrispyGreen.com for anyone interested in trying something new as part of a more relaxed New Year reset. Because the habits that last are often the ones that feel good from the very first bite.

Methodology: Insights are based on a Facebook poll conducted in December 2025 among Crispy Green community members, with 261 total responses across multiple-choice and open-ended questions.

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit™ as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit™ line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).

