Crispy Green Unveils Piña Picante Chili Chili, the Latest Addition to a Line of Spicy Dried Pineapple Snacks!

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crispy Green Inc., maker of Crispy Fruit, the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S, proudly introduces Piña Picante Chili Chili, the newest flavor in its line of dried pineapple snacks infused with spicy, bold flavors.

Little Bit of Sweet and a Little Bit of Heat

Piña Picante Chili Chili was created for spicy lovers who like their snacks hot. It blends two different types of chili—cayenne and habanero—giving it the extra kick for a taste sensation filled with spiciness from beginning to end, with the natural sweet and sour pineapple taste. The hot and tongue-tingling sensation energizes your palette like nothing else. It is a savory and healthy snack to enjoy anytime.

Bring the Heat, Bring the Health

Piña Picante starts with premium pineapple from Costa Rica infused with a stimulating blend of bold flavors before drying. The snack has simple, clean, healthy ingredients with no added sugar, delivering a distinctive, flavorful sensation in every bite.

Unique Spicy Snack Inspired by Latin Culture The creation of Piña Picante was a passion project of Angela Liu, the founder and CEO of Crispy Green. She spent countless hours experimenting with various ingredients and a mix of spices in the kitchen to develop a unique snack line inspired by Latin culture.

This premium pineapple snack is available in a single 1.76-ounce bag. Piña Picante has three other bold and spicy flavors: Chili Lime, Ginger Lime, and Coco Chili Tamarindo on CrispyGreen.com and Amazon.

"Our goal at Crispy Green is to create healthy and energizing snacks to curb hunger and provide tasty rewards. Piña Picante Chili Chili brings the heat for those who enjoy spicy flavors while providing real fruit snacks with natural ingredients without added sugar," says Angela Liu, the founder and CEO of Crispy Green. "The natural sweet and sour pineapple taste combines with the hot and spicy sensation to create a fantastic snacking experience. It's not your granny's dried fruit, for sure."

About Crispy Green

Crispy Green has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years. Crispy Green delivers 100% pure fruit as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food). In 2022, Crispy Green expanded its product offering with Piña Picante, a new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.

