CRMLS Continues Long-Running Program Distributing Revenue From Listing Distribution to Brokerages

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) sent listing distribution revenue checks to approximately 1,800 brokerages for the sixth year in a row.

This program, which CRMLS began in 2015, returns a portion of revenue to brokerages that participated in listing distribution (or "syndication") and contributed 10 or more listings to the CRMLS database within a year-long period. CRMLS will send these checks to all brokerages that submitted the requisite number of listings into listing distribution between April 1, 2020 and January 6, 2021.

"This is a program we've always been proud of because it reflects CRMLS's broker-centric focus. We made sure to share all the benefits of listing distribution, including profit, with the brokers that make CRMLS what it is," said Brenda Meyer, Chair of the CRMLS Board of Directors.

Due to the changing nature of licensing agreements, CRMLS no longer receives listing distribution money on behalf of its brokers. This means that brokers should expect this year's round of checks to be the last. Should that change, however, CRMLS plans to re-instate the program.

"We're looking ahead to see what other groundbreaking ways we can advance our brokerages' interests. As we've stated in our Core Values, 'We won't forget who drives our MLS,'" said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS.

If you have inquiries or concerns, please contact CRMLS Customer Care at (800) 925-1525.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 108,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

