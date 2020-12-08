CRN Honors 3 Logicalis Rising Stars as Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Alison Bartalino, S. Dustin Seyfert, and Nick Whiting as Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders for 2020. This list recognizes exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions in driving growth and strategic direction over the last year to the channel companies they work for, including integrators, VARs, MSPs and other solution provider organizations.

The inaugural Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes rising star executives, directors and managers, 40 years of age or younger, who are poised to be tomorrow's channel leaders.

"This has been a year of unprecedented change, and Alison, Dustin and Nick have risen above the uncertainty, proving themselves as invaluable leaders to their teams and our entire organization," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Alison, Dustin and Nick understand what it means to be true Architects of Change for our customers and within the channel. On behalf of the entire Logicalis US team, I congratulate all three on this well-deserved recognition."

Bartalino is a financial controller for Logicalis US, based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. She joined Logicalis in 2018, and is an advocate for finance education within her team and cross-departmental collaboration throughout the company. Underscoring her commitment to embracing and facilitating change, Bartalino has earned numerous recognitions within the organization, including being selected for the Logicalis US High Potential Leadership Program. She also participated in various committees including the Logicalis US Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee and as the company's representative to the Southeast Michigan chapter of 100 Businesses Who Care.

Seyfert is a Service Desk Operations manager, responsible for the teams in Phoenix, Ariz. He joined the Logicalis US Service Desk team in 2012 following a varied career in music, retail and direct care. He quickly rose to a leadership position and relocated to Phoenix after joining the leadership team to drive the development of the Logicalis US Service Desk operation in Arizona.

Whiting works as a Professional Services Manager in the Logicalis Bloomfield Hills, Mich. office. Leveraging 10 years of experience in professional services, he leads a team of experts committed to supporting Logicalis US clients across verticals. Whiting joined Logicalis in 2012, and since that time, has been steadfastly working to enhance collaboration offerings from partners including Microsoft and Cisco, emerging as the company's subject matter expert. He also spearheaded Logicalis's expansion into the Cisco Telepresence Portfolio.

"CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list honors IT channel up-and-comers who are blazing a path forward to the next era of the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We congratulate the individuals on this year's list for bringing fresh ideas and new ways of delivering success that are setting the pace for the rest of the channel."

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

