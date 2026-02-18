Logicalis US Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for 2026

Leading managed service provider makes list for 13th consecutive year

TROY, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, the leading global technology service provider, today announced that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026. This award recognizes solution providers serving mid-sized and enterprise level clients that have successfully established a large-scale managed services portfolio. For 13 consecutive years, Logicalis has earned a place on the MSP500 List, a testament to its unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in technology services, empowering digital-first businesses to succeed in an ever-evolving world.

This year, Logicalis was recognized for its focus on talent development, AI‑driven security, and outcome‑based solutions that deliver measurable business value. As organizations contend with widening skills gaps across cloud, cybersecurity, and AI, LogicalisOne, the company's flexible services offering, supplements internal IT teams with tailored support that bridges the gap between professional and ad‑hoc services. Additionally, Logicalis's newest offering, Overwatch, delivers a proactive, outcome‑focused approach to governance, risk, and compliance that extends beyond point‑in‑time assessments.

"With continued advancements in today's technology landscape, our customers look to us to be a partner that provides strategic value, measurable business impact, and reduced risk," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "It is an honor to be continuously recognized by CRN for our work to not only supply this to our customers, but surpass expectations and deliver outstanding experiences that drive measurable outcomes. As Architects of Change™, we're embracing bold transformation by strengthening our people, processes, and systems, such as with our LogicalisOne and Overwatch offerings, to ensure continued customer success."

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

