Logicalis US Expands Security Strength with Acquisition of Maple Woods Enterprises

TROY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US today announced the acquisition of Maple Woods Enterprises, a long-term security partner. Maple Woods' flagship Overwatch offering is an advanced cybersecurity and compliance program originally built to meet the rigorous standards of highly regulated federal and commercial sectors. As a key partner to Logicalis, Maple Woods' deep security experience has played a central role in the development and delivery of Logicalis' Overwatch offering.

Integrating Maple Woods directly into Logicalis' managed services framework will strengthen the company's ability to provide trusted, scalable security solutions and enhance the value it delivers to customers. The acquisition also positions Logicalis US to offer customers a more structured, proactive approach to security, while expanding into healthcare; state, local and education (SLED); and other markets.

"With Maple Woods now formally part of Logicalis, we're elevating the way we deliver security solutions to our customers," said Jon Groves, CEO at Logicalis US. "Maple Woods has strengthened our delivery capabilities for many years. This acquisition brings additional resources, industry experience, and technical depth directly into Logicalis US, allowing us to scale and accelerate the security services our customers rely on, with Overwatch at the core. Maple Woods' capabilities align seamlessly with how we serve as Architects of Change™ for our customers, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead."

Logicalis US's security customers will benefit from a comprehensive security strategy that includes assessments, policy and documentation development, security information and event management (SIEM) review, vulnerability oversight, access control analysis and ongoing compliance management.

"We are excited to formally join the Logicalis family after many years as a trusted security partner," said Rob Edwards, founder of Maple Woods, who will join Logicalis US as VP, Security and Innovation. "Overwatch was built to satisfy some of the most demanding cybersecurity and compliance requirements in the U.S. defense industry, and now we'll be able to bring this capability to a broader set of customers."

