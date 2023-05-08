CRN Honors 5 Logicalis Leaders as Women of the Channel for 2023

Jessica Soqui, Andrea Marin, Debbie Callarman, Pam Wugalter and Nickie Peters recognized for their dedication to channel excellence

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five of its leaders to the Women of the Channel list for 2023: Andrea Marin, Chief Financial Officer; Jessica Soqui, Vice President of Professional Services; Debbie Callarman, Senior Director of Marketing; Nickie Peters, Senior Director of Portfolio Management; and Pam Wugalter, Area Sales Director Southwest. Every year, CRN recognizes women leaders from across the IT channel for how their expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

Marin, Soqui, Callarman, Peters and Wugalter each play an integral role for Logicalis' channel strategy with their contributions across the company. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

In addition to being recognized on as Women of the Channel, both Marin and Soqui were also honored as part of the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list — a subset of prominent executives selected from the overall list recognized for their exceptional insight and influence helping their companies drive channel success.

"We couldn't be happier for Andrea, Jessica, Debbie, Nickie and Pam to be recognized for the part they play every day in acting as Architects of Change™ for our partners and customers," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "The Women of the Channel award underscores the valuable role each woman has within our organization, and demonstrates the importance of fostering a diverse workplace where everyone can excel."

As Chief Financial Officer, Marin directs Logicalis US's financial strategy and is responsible for aligning with overall corporate initiatives from Logicalis Group. She is responsible for maintaining sound day-to-day fiscal management and controls, including finance, accounting, strategy, planning and forecasting in concert with the CEO and executive team.

In her role as Vice President of Professional Services, Soqui leverages her experience enabling post sales delivery and operational excellence to guide the strategy formation and execution of the Logicalis Professional Services team. In doing so, she has led the implementation of several initiatives that enabled Logicalis to exceed their revenue and growth goals.

Callarman drives marketing strategy and alignment with regional and global business units in her role as Senior Director of Marketing. Her focus on collaborating with peers across the regions drives forward the Logicalis global go-to-market strategy.

In her role as Senior Director of Marketing, Peters owns the lifecycle management of the Logicalis solution portfolio. She manages workstreams with business units in the organization that allow Logicalis employees to effectively move new and existing offerings through the process to become market-ready.

Wugalter leads sales efforts for one of the company's key growth markets in her role as Area Sales Director Southwest. She plays an instrumental part in developing relationships with strategic partners in technology areas that add tremendous value to Logicalis customers

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning today at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

