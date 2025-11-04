Logicalis invests in and expands Intelligent Security solutions to combat escalating cyber threats

Global security risk at critical levels: 88% of organisations experienced a cyber incident in the last 12 months

Advisory services to help organisations comply with key frameworks including NIST, DORA, NIS2, and the Cyber Resilience Act

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With cyber threats reaching critical levels worldwide, 88% of organisations experienced a cybersecurity incident in the last 12 months, and 43% faced multiple breaches. In response, Logicalis, the leading global technology service provider, today announces strategic investment and an expanded portfolio of Intelligent Security solutions, designed to give organisations proactive protection, continuous visibility, and regulatory confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Smarter protection through proactive security

Logicalis's enhanced Intelligent Security offering introduces not only one-off projects, but also Pentesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS), a flexible model that allows organisations to schedule penetration testing on demand — via pentesting credits. This empowers security teams to identify vulnerabilities across systems, applications, APIs, and even through social engineering campaigns, with results consolidated in Logicalis's all-in-one Vulnerability Management Platform. Customers gain real-time visibility into their security posture, direct access to Logicalis experts, and actionable recommendations for fast remediation.

In addition, Logicalis has enhanced their Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) service, delivered through its' Security Operations Centres (SOCs). This service provides customers with continuous monitoring of global threat sources — from darknet activity and leaked credentials to malicious domains and suspicious VPN or email logins — helping organisations detect and contain emerging risks before they escalate.

Guiding organisations through compliance complexity

The expanded Advisory services enable organisations to navigate growing global and local compliance requirements with confidence. Logicalis experts will support customers in implementing and maintaining alignment with critical frameworks including NIST, DORA, NIS2, and the Cyber Resilience Act, while embedding robust governance and risk management practices tailored to each market.

A global CEO perspective

Bob Bailkoski, Global CEO of Logicalis, comments:

"The global cyber threat environment has reached an inflection point, where reactive measures are no longer enough. By enhancing our Intelligent Security portfolio with advanced pentesting, continuous threat intelligence, and strategic advisory, we are providing customers with the tools to stay ahead of adversaries. Our approach combines global threat insights with local expertise, helping CIOs and CISOs build cyber resilience while maintaining focus on innovation and growth."

Flexible, modular delivery

Logicalis's Intelligent Security services have been designed with flexibility at their core. Both the Pentesting-as-a-Service and Cyber Threat Intelligence solutions can be consumed independently or as part of a broader managed security programme. This modular approach enables customers to address urgent risks quickly while scaling their security maturity over time, supported by Logicalis's 24x7 SOCs and certified CSIRT teams.

Artur Martins, CISO of Logicalis Portugal, adds:

"As global security threats escalate, our expanded Intelligent Security solution will give organisations proactive protection, continuous visibility, and regulatory confidence. It is also designed with scalability in mind, allowing organisations to adapt and enhance their security posture in line with their unique needs and evolving maturity."

Mike Fry, Infrastructure Data & Security Solutions Director, Logicalis UK&I, comments: "Cybersecurity attacks are no longer a future concern, they are today's reality. It is unrealistic for organisations to assume that even with the most robust defences, they won't be targeted and possibly breached. That is why we are accelerating our delivery of our Intelligent Security solution to UK customers, through our European Security Operations Centre (SOC). With Pentesting-as-a-Service, Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), and expanded Vulnerability Management capabilities, our customers can realise the power of cyber resilience."

