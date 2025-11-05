Logicalis US wins Managed Services Partner of the Year for the Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2025

TROY, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, the leading global technology service provider, has been named Managed Services Partner of the Year for the Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2025. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help our customers succeed.

Logicalis has been a Cisco partner for over 25 years, and is one of only five Global Gold partners. The company's continued innovation, including being the first US partner to deliver Cisco Private 5G as-a-service, demonstrates its dedication to shaping the next generation of digital managed services that support business agility and sustainability.

"We're honored to be named Managed Services Partner of the Year for the Americas at Cisco Partner Summit," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "This recognition highlights our commitment as Architects of Change™ to deliver innovative, next-generation digital managed services that empower our clients to thrive in a digital-first world. Our partnership with Cisco enables us to drive sustainable outcomes, optimize operations, and help organizations build a blueprint for success. We're excited to continue shaping the future of business agility and digital transformation together."

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

SOURCE Logicalis