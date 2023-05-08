CRN Honors Scale Computing's Marlena Fernandez on the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

INDIANAPOLIS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Marlena Fernandez, vice president of marketing, to the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100, a subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2023 Women of the Channel list.

CRN Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. The annual Power 100 honors some of the most influential women from technology vendors and distributors based on their remarkable contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy.

Fernandez has been named to the Women of the Channel list for four consecutive years and to the Women of the Channel Power 100 for the past two years for her leadership within the Scale Computing Partner Community. She joined Scale Computing in 2019 and was the first executive to be named to both lists. Over the past year, Fernandez was instrumental in helping Scale Computing achieve revenue growth and driving the company's continued commitment to expanding its partner community.

"Marlena is a critical member of our executive team, bringing insights from her 20+ years of results-oriented global marketing experience to the table. We're exceptionally proud of everything she has accomplished for the Scale Computing Partner Community and her continued dedication to partner success," said Jeff Ready, CEO and Co-founder of Scale Computing. "This honor comes on the heels of other major channel award recognitions for Scale Computing, including Channel Chief, CRN Annual Report Card wins, and a 5-star rating for the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide. Scale Computing's continued commitment to growing our business through our award-winning Scale Computing Partner Community makes us the go-to choice for channel partners. We look forward to expanding our partner program through the rest of 2023 and beyond, and Marlena is integral to driving this growth."

The women who populate the Power 100 have gone above and beyond with their extraordinary commitment to the IT channel community, implementing strategies that have accelerated the success of their partners and customers—and the broader channel ecosystem as a result.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

To learn more about Scale Computing's Partner Community, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners .

