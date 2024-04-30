DUMAC and Scale Computing Forge Strategic OEM Partnership to Revolutionize Retail Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DUMAC, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the retail sector, today announces a groundbreaking OEM partnership with Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. This collaboration sees DUMAC integrating Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) technology into its offerings to deliver a cutting-edge virtualized environment and instance of the Point-of-Sale (POS) system, empowering retailers with unprecedented efficiency, reliability, and cost savings.

By leveraging SC//Platform technology, DUMAC enhances its solution portfolio, enabling retailers to optimize their operations with a robust and scalable IT infrastructure. The integration of POS with Scale Computing's HyperCore (SC//HyperCore) virtualization technology further enhances the functionality of the solution, providing retailers with a comprehensive platform to streamline transactions, manage inventory, and enhance customer experiences.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of technology solutions tailored for the retail industry. By combining DUMAC's expertise in delivering tailored solutions for this sector with Scale Computing's cutting-edge, hyperconverged infrastructure technology, retailers can now benefit from:

The integrated solution offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional IT infrastructure, reducing capital expenditure and operational costs associated with managing disparate systems. Uptime Assurance: With SC//HyperCore technology, retailers can ensure high availability and resilience, minimizing downtime and maximizing revenue opportunities.

With (SC//Fleet Manager) and the technology's rapid deployment capabilities, retailers are able to quickly implement and scale their IT infrastructure, accelerating time-to-market for new services and offerings. Streamlined IT Management: The simplified management interface provided by SC//Fleet Manager allows retailers to efficiently oversee their IT environment, reducing complexity and enhancing operational efficiency.

"DUMAC is excited to embark on this transformative journey with Scale Computing," said Howard McCarthy, President/CEO at DUMAC. "By integrating SC//HyperCore technology into our solutions, we are enabling multiple verticals to embrace digital transformation with confidence, empowering them to drive business growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

The integrated solution from DUMAC and Scale Computing is now available to retailers seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to partner with DUMAC to deliver innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by retailers across multiple verticals." said Dan Pierce, Vice President of Business Development at Scale Computing. "Together, we are revolutionizing the industry by providing retailers with a powerful, yet simple, IT infrastructure that enhances agility, reliability, and performance."

For more information about DUMAC and its solutions, please visit www.dumac.com . To learn more about SC//Platform technology, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/retail-edge-HCI-solutions .

**About DUMAC:**

DUMAC is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the convenience and fuel and independent grocers retail industry. Guided by our principal beliefs of innovation, agility, and commitment, DUMAC is dedicated to delivering innovative commerce solutions that provide our partners with offerings that enrich the experience of all the individuals they serve. Building on a heritage of over 70 years of successful implementation and integration, DUMAC delivers our next generation of industry-leading POS software solutions.

**About Scale Computing:**

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

