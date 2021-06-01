CRN Names Logicalis to 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced its recognition by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , to the 2021 Solution Provider 500 (SP500) list. Each year, CRN ranks leading IT channel partners across North America by revenue. This marks Logicalis' fifth recognition on the annual list of the top 500 solution providers, underscoring the impact and influence it has on the IT industry.

"Our continued recognition on the SP500 speaks to both the strength of our partnerships and the dedication of our employees to deliver the best solutions for our customers every day," said Jon Groves, Logicalis US CEO. "The growth of our company relies on our collective commitment to serve as Architects of Change™, and we're proud to once again achieve recognition among the top IT solution providers in the industry."

During a year when efficient IT infrastructure was more important than ever, Logicalis was recognized for its strong performance providing services that accelerate the digital transformation of its customers. The honor emphasizes how Logicalis successfully leverages deep experience across IT industries to deliver optimized IT operations, improved agility and savings for its customers.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Logicalis

Related Links

https://www.us.logicalis.com

