CRN Names Xperteks® To Its 2021 MSP 500 List

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks®, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc. to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

Xperteks® has been a pioneer of the MSP industry for over 20 years and clients trust Xperteks® to solve all their business technology-related problems. The clients know that they can focus on their core business activities while Xperteks® manages their IT needs and services.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

"We pride ourselves on having a continuous eye on technology innovations that benefits our clients," said Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks. "Together with our vast network of technology partners, we provide the stage where we elevate the levels of the client experience so businesses can achieve the results they seek to remain competitive. "

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Xperteks®

Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a Master Technology Services Provider founded in 2001. We specialize in managed IT, network, cloud, windows virtual desktops and cybersecurity management solutions, including server management, technology procurement, and system integration. Xperteks is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement, and manage the right technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

