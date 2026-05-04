CRN Recognizes Five Keyfactor Leaders on 2026 Women of the Channel List

CLEVELAND, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, a leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized five leaders from the organization on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026. Honorees include Louise McEvoy, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales; Christina Northcott, Vice President, Demand Generation; Leah Ramirez, Vice President, Business Development, GSI; Kimber Garrett, Vice President of Channel, Americas; and Natalie Pinner, Senior Field & Channel Marketing Manager.

Keyfactor continues to invest heavily in its global partner ecosystem, with a channel-first strategy designed to help organizations address the rapidly evolving challenges of digital trust. As quantum timelines accelerate and certificate lifespans shrink, the company's partner program equips resellers, GSIs, and technology partners with the tools, training, and support needed to secure machine identities at scale. The program emphasizes joint go-to-market initiatives, deep technical enablement, and services alignment to help partners deliver value across PKI modernization, certificate lifecycle automation, and post-quantum readiness.

"With Q-Day looming and AI introducing new security challenges daily, strong partnerships have never been more critical," said McEvoy. "At Keyfactor, we're building a channel program rooted in deep collaboration, technical excellence, and long-term partner success to help organizations navigate this shift in digital trust. It's rewarding to see our leaders recognized by CRN, as it reflects the strength of our partner-first approach and the impact we're delivering together with our partners and customers."

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

These recognitions build on Keyfactor's continued momentum in the channel, including being named to CRN's 2026 Security 100 list and McEvoy's inclusion on CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list.

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world by empowering organizations to build and maintain secure, trusted connections across every device, workload, and machine. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale. With Keyfactor, businesses can tackle today's challenges, like growing certificate volumes, manual processes, and new standards and regulations, while laying the groundwork for a successful transition to post-quantum cryptography. For more, visit keyfactor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Keyfactor