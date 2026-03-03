Keyfactor Accelerates Enterprise Post-Quantum Readiness and Crypto-Agility Amid Shrinking Certificate Lifespans

Expanded capabilities help organizations automate at scale, modernize PKI, and reduce cryptographic risk across digital trust environments

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor , a leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced new capabilities designed to help organizations respond to shrinking certificate lifespans, mounting regulatory pressures, and the accelerating need for post-quantum readiness.

As TLS certificate validity periods continue to contract and global compliance mandates evolve, digital trust has shifted from background infrastructure to a board-level priority. At the same time, advances in quantum computing are forcing organizations to rethink cryptographic strategies. Manual processes and fragmented cryptographic environments are not sustainable. To help organizations reduce risk while operating at scale, Keyfactor has announced new advancements to enhance automation, deepen visibility, and drive greater crypto-agility across its public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate lifecycle management, and digital signing solutions.

"Digital trust is no longer just an IT function — it's a critical component of enterprise risk management," said Gun Akkor, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Keyfactor. "These innovations are purpose-built to help organizations automate faster, gain deeper insight into their cryptographic posture, and begin their transition to post-quantum cryptography in a controlled, practical way."

Delivering Practical Post-Quantum Readiness

Preparing for quantum disruption requires more than future planning; it demands action today. Keyfactor is expanding support for hybrid cryptographic models that combine classical and quantum-safe algorithms, enabling organizations to begin transitioning without disrupting existing environments. Enhancements across PKI and digital signing workflows help protect long-term trust in software, devices, and signed documents while maintaining compatibility with today's environments.

Scaling Automation for Shrinking Certificate Lifecycles

With TLS certificate lifespans decreasing and compliance requirements evolving, organizations must automate certificate validation and lifecycle operations. Keyfactor's latest capabilities streamline domain validation, simplify certificate authority (CA) migrations, and reduce manual workflows, helping security and infrastructure teams operate more efficiently at scale. As a result, organizations can reduce operational overhead, prevent outages, and maintain compliance as TLS renewal cycles accelerate.

Expanding Enterprise Cryptographic Visibility Across the Enterprise

To address growing concerns around cryptographic risk and shadow IT, Keyfactor continues to expand enterprise discovery capabilities with new integrations and deeper telemetry across infrastructure, endpoints, and cloud environments.

Enhanced integration between discovery and lifecycle automation provides richer certificate intelligence, such as usage context and algorithm insights, enabling organizations to make more informed decisions about risk, migration planning, and quantum readiness. Further, AgileSec is now also available as a SaaS offering, accelerating deployment and time-to-value.

Simplifying Deployment Through SaaS Delivery

Keyfactor is expanding SaaS delivery options across its platform, including digital signing and cryptographic discovery, to reduce infrastructure complexity and accelerate time-to-value. These offerings allow organizations to deploy enterprise-grade PKI and signing capabilities without managing on-premises infrastructure, while improving scalability and lowering operational burden.

