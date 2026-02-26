Total Economic Impact Study Finds Keyfactor Delivered 356% ROI and $12.7 Million in Benefits Over Three Years for Enterprises, with Payback in Under Six Months

Independent study conducted by Forrester Consulting highlights significant cost savings, risk reduction, and operational efficiencies from modernizing PKI and certificate lifecycle management

CLEVELAND, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor , the industry leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study found that organizations deploying Keyfactor realized a 356% return on investment (ROI) and $9.9 million in net present value (NPV) over three years, with payback in under six months.

Forrester's analysis, based on interviews with five enterprise customers and modeled on a composite organization with 40,000 employees and $20 billion in annual revenue, found total risk-adjusted benefits of $12.7 million over three years compared to $2.8 million in costs.

Four forces are converging to make PKI and certificate management an urgent priority: exploding certificate volumes driven by AI, cloud, and IoT; public certificate lifespans shrinking to just 47 days by 2029; the shift to post-quantum cryptography as current encryption becomes unsafe; and intensifying regulatory pressure across industries and geographies.

Interviewed customers cited that, prior to implementing Keyfactor, limited visibility, manual processes, fragmented tools, and costly legacy infrastructure were persistent barriers to managing digital trust at scale. Mounting risks include costly outages, security incidents, compliance failures, and operational drag. Keyfactor solves these challenges by delivering a single platform for issuance, visibility, control, and automation of certificates across the enterprise.

According to the study, Keyfactor enabled the composite organization to:

Save up to 12,000 hours on new certificate provisioning

Reduce renewal time by nearly 25 minutes per certificate

Avoid more than 6,600 hours of certificate deployment effort

Decrease certificate-related incidents by 95%

Reduce PKI infrastructure costs by 65% to 95%

Improve overall security posture and enterprise visibility

With SaaS-delivered PKI and certificate lifecycle automation, organizations gained "single pane of glass" visibility, automated renewals at scale, reduced reliance on manual processes, and retired costly infrastructure. Customers also reported being better prepared for shorter certificate lifespans and the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

"Digital trust has become mission-critical infrastructure," said Jordan Rackie, CEO of Keyfactor. "As certificate volumes explode and cryptographic standards evolve, organizations can't afford manual processes, blind spots, or legacy systems that don't scale. We believe this study validates what we hear from customers every day: modernizing PKI and automating certificate lifecycle management is more than just a security strategy; it's about driving measurable business value, reducing risk, and enabling innovation."

The Total Economic Impact™ study provides a framework for organizations to evaluate the potential financial and operational impact of modernizing PKI and certificate lifecycle management with Keyfactor. To download the full study, visit: https://www.keyfactor.com/forrester-report-keyfactor-total-economic-impact-2026/

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world by empowering organizations to build and maintain secure, trusted connections across every device, workload, and machine. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale. With Keyfactor, businesses can tackle today's challenges, like growing certificate volumes, manual processes, and new standards and regulations, while laying the groundwork for a successful transition to post-quantum cryptography. For more, visit keyfactor.com .

