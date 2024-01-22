CRN Recognizes Flexential as a Cloud 100 Company for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN's Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

Flexential was recognized as leader on the Cloud 100 list for helping to meet the increased business needs and demands for cloud and connectivity as the digital-first technology landscape continues to evolve, particularly with the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Flexential made significant strides with 2023 market expansions, bringing superior network connectivity and bandwidth options to additional markets and customers. In the past year, Flexential expanded its footprint in Oregon and Georgia, and extended its connectivity capabilities with Oracle FastConnect while consistently enhancing interconnection capabilities across its FlexAnywhereTM platform. These expansions enable Flexential cloud customers to provide the ultimate user experience without network performance disruptions or latency issues across applications and workloads.

"We are pleased to again be featured on the CRN Cloud 100 list, a recognition of Flexential's ongoing investment in being a top cloud provider and empowering our channel partners with superior cloud and hybrid IT services to support their customers," said Ryan Mallory, COO at Flexential. "Our company's continued momentum in 2023 further serves our ability to drive strategic success for our customers and partners. We are excited for new opportunities in 2024, working with new and existing partners and their customers as part of a common goal to accelerate digital transformation in 2024."

Flexential was previously recognized as a Cloud 100 Company in 2023 by CRN for its continued focus on exceeding business needs and demand for cloud and connectivity. CEO Chris Downie was also profiled by CRN in July on "the new world order" of the GPU-driven data center.

"As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud's agility and scalability," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year's list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead."

CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

