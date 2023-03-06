CRN Recognizes Scale Computing on the 2023 Data Center 50 List

INDIANAPOLIS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Scale Computing to its Data Center 50 list for 2023. The CRN Data Center 50 list highlights the most prominent data center providers and suppliers that work with their channel partners to ensure business-facing data centers are running at peak performance and maximum efficiency.

Scale Computing Platform leads the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) industry in simplicity and cost-effectiveness, all while providing the performance and availability businesses require. Hyperconverged systems completely reinvent the mid-market data center, making the traditional concepts of servers, storage, and virtualization obsolete. These new data center building blocks deliver the seamless consolidation that most mid-sized companies want, providing simple, scalable, and available systems that allow cost-effective growth while reducing operational overhead.

"CRN's 2023 Data Center 50 list recognizes industry-leading suppliers that expertly support data center growth within the IT channel landscape and are helping reshape the digital world," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies continue to prove that their commitment to ongoing data center innovation is unparalleled, as are the services and support they offer to their communities."

The Data Center 50 list serves as an essential resource that solution providers can take advantage of when building stand-out data center solutions. From the world's largest providers of servers, storage, power management, and network infrastructure to colocation and public cloud giants, CRN breaks down 50 key data center players in the market based on the breadth and types of services offered to partners, the company's overall influence on the channel, and its total impact on the data center market.

"Hyperconvergence brings together servers, storage, networking, virtualization and easy-to-use management software, all in one appliance to deliver a fully integrated and highly available infrastructure for your environment at just the right cost. Hyperconverged infrastructure is not only a buzzword. It is a revolutionary way of thinking about IT infrastructure that reduces IT investments in terms of both money and manpower," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Our inclusion on CRN's 2023 Data Center 50 list is a testament to our commitment to providing the most innovative and reliable solutions needed by our partners and customers to navigate today's complex IT environments."

The Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.crn.com/datacenter50.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate, G2, and TrustRadius.

