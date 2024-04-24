Scale Computing Revolutionizes IT Efficiency With Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

New Promotion Enables Customers to Power Productivity From Anywhere With Scale Computing VDI and a Free ASUS Zen Screen Portable Monitor

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a campaign to promote its virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology. For a limited time, customers who connect with the Scale Computing team to discuss a planned or existing VDI environment and generate a quote will receive an ASUS Zen Screen Portable Monitor.

In today's dynamic work environment, the number of people working remotely at least part of the time continues to grow, with 41% of employees now working a hybrid schedule according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. In many industries, from healthcare to maritime, thousands of employees work at remote sites, far from local teams and data centers. VDI technology revolutionizes the workplace by centralizing desktop environments on a secure server, providing employees seamless remote access from any device, at any location. By bringing together a host of vendor components, including virtualization infrastructure, connection brokers, and profile management systems, it allows users to host desktop environments on a centralized server. Embracing VDI improves performance, security, and scalability, while alleviating the workload on IT teams.

"The modern workforce demands secure and productive access from anywhere, on any device. Scale Computing Platform's VDI technology tackles this challenge head-on," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "By leveraging Scale Computing Platform, businesses can empower employees – whether at home, on the go, or in the office – with seamless remote desktop access, ensuring both security and productivity without burdening IT resources. Our all-in-one solution provides rapid deployment, scalability, and high availability, ensuring organizations stay competitive with IT infrastructure that's ready for the future."

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) is uniquely positioned to make robust VDI deployments available for organizations of all sizes, delivering faster time to value in the data center, in the distributed enterprise, and at the edge. SC//Platform brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together, replacing the existing infrastructure and offering the ability to run VMs in a single, easy-to-manage platform. With SC//Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel, and Secure Link provides cloud-like simplicity for administrators.

Customers can discover the benefits of VDI powered by Scale Computing Platform and claim a complimentary ASUS Zen Screen 15.6" 1080P Portable Monitor (valued at $149) when they schedule a meeting, either directly with Scale Computing or through a partner, and have a quote generated. The promotion is available through the Scale Computing website through July 31, 2024.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

