CRN® Recognizes ShardSecure on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure®, the world's most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ShardSecure to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the security category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

ShardSecure provides defense in depth for data with Microshard technology that shreds data to eliminate sensitivity, mixes to remove data value and distributes shards to ensure data is incomplete, protecting organizations against exposure and breach. The innovative solution has been embraced by customers in technology, investment management, commercial banking and biotech, and has caught the eye of channel partners such as DC Consulting, Fivesky and Red River for its ability to ensure true defense in depth for data for customers whether as a complement to encryption or standalone technology.

"We are thrilled IT channel professionals including the experts at CRN recognize the value of ShardSecure's revolutionary approach to data security," said ShardSecure CEO & Co-founder, Bob Lam. "We look forward to working with our channel partners to continue helping organizations embrace public cloud knowing their most sensitive datasets contain no value in the event of a malicious breach or accidental exposure."

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry's unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel's ongoing success well into the future.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

Learn more about ShardSecure and meet the team at Black Hat 2021 in Las Vegas.

Headquartered in New York City, ShardSecure® is the world's most innovative data security company, disrupting the data privacy and security market with Microshard™ technology – the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes and distributing across cloud locations without sacrificing performance.Microsharding provides zero data sensitivity for cloud-stored or on-prem data and can be used with or without encryption to provide true defense in depth. Led by veteran cybersecurity entrepreneurs and investors, ShardSecure works with some of the world's most successful companies in healthcare, financial services and technology to ensure ultimate data privacy and compliance, while making data migration to the cloud more secure and faster than ever.

