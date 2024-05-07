ShardSecure and Utimaco Announce Partnership for Robust Data Protection

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of data security and resilience software, has forged a strategic technology alliance with Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions.

The ShardSecure-Utimaco partnership ensures that data is well protected against outages, attacks, and other forms of data compromise. ShardSecure's protection of unstructured data complements Utimaco's protection of structured data, creating a robust holistic solution to address a wide range of customer needs.

Specifically, the integration leverages Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSMs using a PKCS #11 interface to provide extremely secure at-rest encryption for the ShardSecure engine encryption keys. This ensures that encryption operations like encrypting and decrypting will be protected by the Utimaco HSM, adding a critically important layer of security for a defense-in-depth approach.

"Utimaco's u.trust General Purpose HSM is market leading in both performance and multi-tenancy. Establishing a strong root of trust that anchors the security of the ShardSecure engine encryption key is critical. Ensuring that encryption operations are protected by u.trust General Purpose HSM is fundamental to an organization's security profile. Utimaco's commitment to strategic alliance partners has always been part of our business model," said Scott Kemish, Vice President Channel Sales & Partnerships at Utimaco. "This collaboration with ShardSecure underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with comprehensive solutions for safeguarding their most valuable asset: their data."

ShardSecure offers innovative software for data security, privacy, and resilience that neutralizes the impact of ransomware attacks, protects AI/ML datasets, and provides file-level protection. Its self-healing data feature helps companies maintain high availability and robust data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions.

"We're very pleased to be announcing this tech alliance," said Julian Weinberger, ShardSecure Field Chief Technology Officer. "The increasing complexities and challenges in data security today necessitate robust partnerships. The alliance between ShardSecure and Utimaco exemplifies this by combining Utimaco's extensive portfolio with ShardSecure's powerful solutions for unstructured data, enhancing data security and trust in the market. We are excited about the potential for growth in this partnership over the upcoming months."

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management, data protection and identity management as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

About ShardSecure



ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection and secure their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. Our innovative technology delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, ransomware risk mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML datasets, and support for regulatory compliance.

ShardSecure was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Privacy, 2023 report by Bart Willemsen, Bernard Woo, and Nader Henein at Gartner, Inc. To learn more, visit https://go.shardsecure.com/gartner-cool-vendor-in-privacy.

Media Contact

