CRN Recognizes Sunita Arora of Medicus IT on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, the leading Healthcare Solutions Provider (HSP) which delivers healthcare specific technology solutions and managed services on a national scale, proudly announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sunita Arora, Chief Operating Officer, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

Sunita exemplifies our pursuit of excellence in the way we deliver healthcare IT and how we care for our clients.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

As Chief Operating Officer of Medicus IT, Sunita Arora oversees the strategic vision and day-to-day execution of service delivery and professional services. Sunita has implemented a national service model to replace a geographical model, enabling Medicus to improve service levels by flexing resources across the US with changes in clients' needs. She also spearheads innovation and has led new technology implementations, such as the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and resolve customer issues more quickly.

Sunita has a strong technical background that includes web development, ERP systems, and Agile practices for creating innovative solutions and high-performing teams. Within healthcare, she has helped implement content management systems for large hospitals in the US and Canada, consulted with payers on technology projects, and led the onsite support and training team of a premier cloud-based, SaaS electronic medical records and revenue cycle management company for ambulatory practices and health systems. She is adept at scaling service teams, implementing best practices and repeatable processes, with a mission to bring efficiency to healthcare so providers and clinical staff can focus on patients.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"Sunita not only propels our technological advancement and innovation but serves as the formidable catalyst behind positive transformation in healthcare. We take immense pride in celebrating the recognition she has earned. Her unwavering commitment and executive leadership have encouraged our relentless pursuit of excellence in the way we care for our clients and the experience we strive to deliver so that ultimately our clients can in turn enhance the care they deliver to their patients," said Chris Jann, CEO Medicus IT.

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top Healthcare Solutions Providers (HSP), serving more than 6,500+ providers, with over 50,000+ users in over 2000+ locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

