CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Two Logically VPs

MJ Patent and Cara Parfitt of Logically Recognized on CRN's Annual List

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically, one of the nation's leading managed security and IT service providers, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named MJ Patent, Vice President of Marketing, and Cara Parfitt, Vice President of Tech Alliances, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Each year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Since joining Logically in 2022 as Vice President of Marketing, MJ Patent has leveraged her industry go-to-market expertise to help Logically burgeon as a top-tier managed security and IT service provider brand, while also achieving sustainable and scalable revenue growth. Cara Parfitt has successfully supported Logically through the company's rapid growth phase as Vice President of Tech Alliances, working extensively with the sales organizations to create a renewed focus on mutually-beneficial partnerships that serve customers best. This focus has produced stronger margins, increased pipeline, and better partnership ROI for all parties.

"Both MJ and Cara have made invaluable contributions to our company's growth and success, and we're thrilled to see them honored for their hard work and dedication on CRN's prestigious annual list," said Logically CEO, Joshua Skeens. "By leveraging the expertise of channel veterans, Logically has become a more effective solution provider, as well as a stronger partner within the broader channel ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to bring in top talent and fostering prime opportunities for female leaders to grow within the organization."

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Logically

Logically is a leading national managed security and IT solution provider that helps organizations secure and support their businesses today, solve for tomorrow, and strategize for the future with cyber-first solutions. Our team of experts, including cybersecurity, engineering, networking, and cloud specialists, collaborate with customers to implement solutions that protect their assets, reduce risk, and optimize performance, end to end. Since 1999, we have made long-term relationships, customer service excellence, and purposeful innovation guiding principles to ensure customers have a trusted advisor at their side, helping them focus on their business, not the technology behind it.

To learn more about Logically, visit: https://logically.com/ or follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/logicallymsp/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

