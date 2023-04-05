Crocs Announces Extended Partnership with Designer Salehe Bembury

This marks a first-of-its-kind partnership for the global footwear brand, appointing Bembury as Creative Director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, innovative casual footwear brand Crocs and visionary industrial designer Salehe Bembury announce a two-year partnership. As part of the agreement, Bembury will join the brand as Creative Director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection. In this role, he'll work alongside the team to evolve his Crocs signature Pollex design and introduce new silhouettes and colorways within the collection.

CREDIT: Chaymin Jay Barut

The pair first collaborated to introduce the Pollex Clog in 2021. Crocs broke the mold of its iconic Classic Clog for the highly anticipated release, creating a new silhouette which resulted in one of the fastest global sell-throughs for a Crocs collaboration. Following the first launch's incredible success, Crocs and Bembury released seven new colorways of the Pollex Clog in 2022, each selling out within the first few hours.

"For many years, collaborations and product partnerships have been at the core of our brand strategy, and we are very proud of what we have been able to create in partnership with Salehe. His unique approach to design has brought a fresh perspective to our molded form and enabled us to connect with new consumers. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue this partnership and extend into dynamic new silhouettes," said Michelle Poole, Crocs Brand President.

As a renowned designer who approaches products through a consumer-first lens, Bembury shares the same brand values as Crocs, marrying innovation and utility to bring to life modern design languages that resonate with new audiences. Much like many of Crocs' most notable collaborations, the brand's relationship with Bembury began authentically as an internet conversation-turned-real-life-partnership story. When Crocs reached out to Bembury via Instagram direct message offering to send him shoes, he responded by asking if the brand might consider a collaboration. Crocs was inspired by Bembury's interest in changing the form of the Classic Clog, and as they say, the rest is history.

"We exist in a landscape of 'here today, gone tomorrow' collaborations, so the value lies in long-term relationships and that's what we've established. Good design exercises restraint and balances utility with beauty and the Pollex Pod represents that by successfully merging Crocs' brand identity with my own brand identity," said Salehe Bembury, Designer and Creative Director, Crocs x Pollex Pod.

The first release of new silhouettes within the Pollex Pod collection will be announced later this spring. Designs will take inspiration from the original Pollex clog motif as the pair continue to explore how Bembury's signature fingerprint comes to life in 3D form.

Please visit crocs.com to sign up to be the first to receive the latest updates on the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com or follow @Crocs or @heydude on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.