Crocs Chief People Officer Shannon Sisler Selected As Denver Business Journal 2020 C-Suite Award Winner

The annual awards take on new meaning this year, with unprecedented business challenges making C-suite leadership and execution more critical than ever. The judging committee evaluated hundreds of applications for individual and organizational accomplishments, community involvement, contributions to management and innovation within their fields, among other factors. To qualify, executives' companies must have a significant presence in the Denver metro area (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties).

Joining Crocs in 2017, Shannon has accomplished much, but 2020 has been a year of exceptional personal and professional growth. The global pandemic ushered in unprecedented health and safety challenges, and Shannon implemented numerous guidelines and procedures to keep employees safe and productive. At the same time, Shannon led the company's move to a new global corporate headquarters in Broomfield, which opened in May. Shannon's newest task is to lead the buildout of a second distribution center in Ohio that will bring another 400-500 new employees to the area.

The Denver Business Journal will host the C-Suite Virtual Awards Celebration on Monday, September 21 to recognize the accomplishments of the award winners. They will also be profiled in a special section in DBJ's September 11, 2020 edition.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs is reinforcing its mission of "everyone comfortable in their own shoes" with the fourth year of its global Come As You Are™ campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come As You Are, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

