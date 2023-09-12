Crocs Expands Crocs World within ZEPETO and Roblox Metaverses

Gen.G

12 Sep, 2023

Fans can unleash their creativity beginning Sept. 8 in ZEPETO and Sept. 15 in Roblox for a chance to win prizes and unlock limited-edition virtual items

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear, and global esports organization Gen.G, are collaborating once again to present the latest edition of Crocs World, marking its second year building into Crocs World on both ZEPETO and Roblox metaverse platforms. Fans can participate in the new #CrocsxZEPETO Personalize Your Classics Design Contest in ZEPETO launching on Sept. 8, with the winning design being made available to purchase as a virtual item within the Crocs collection on ZEPETO, as well as a phygital version of their personalized Classic Clog. In Roblox, "Crocs World Tycoon" will launch on Sept. 15 to provide fans with an entirely new gameplay experience where players can customize their Crocs in-game with different styles and colors.

Gen.G Crocs Roblox Zepeto
Gen.G Crocs Roblox Zepeto

As part of Crocs' Personalize Your Classics campaign which highlights the joy of personalization through Jibbitz™ charms, the #CrocsxZEPETO Personalize Your Classics Design Contest seeks to bring the same experience to users virtually, by inviting users to decorate the Classic Clog with Jibbitz™ charm sticker designs and taking a virtual photograph at the ZEPETO booth. Fans can participate in the contest by sharing their unique design creations on their ZEPETO and social media feeds from  Sept. 8 through Sept. 22. The grand prize winner will have their design added to the official Crocs collection on ZEPETO, as well as a phygital version of the Classic Clog with custom Jibbitz™ charms based on their winning design. In addition, the winner will also receive a Crush Clog, an Echo Clog, 3 Jibbitz™ charm packs, as well as 100 ZEMs (in-game currency).

In addition to the design contest, the new #CrocsxZEPETO collection will feature 15 new items comprised of both shoes and apparel, including the iconic Classic Clog, as well as newly launched styles such as the Mega Crush Clog, Echo Clog, Siren Clog and more, allowing users to style both their 3D avatars and themselves.

While on Roblox, players can enjoy the "Crocs World: Tycoon" on Sept. 15, and dive into the heart of a beach-theme park that revolves around the iconic Crocs footwear, including the Classic Crush clog and Platform clog, and the power of imagination. From the moment players set foot on the sandy shores of their personal island, they will be swept into a world of possibilities crafting a unique pair of Classic Clog, Crush Clog, Mega Crush Sandal and more with custom colors, shapes, and Jibbitz™ charms. Likes can be earned in-game, which can be used to unlock new attractions and customization options. Crocs World: Tycoon also brings forth an array of quirky and engaging activities – Players can explore the theme park in the Crocs Car, take flight with the Crocs Jetpack or engage in friendly duels with the Crocs Launcher. As the gameplay progresses, players can also unlock limited-edition Crocs items for their Roblox avatars.

"Supporting Crocs on delivering unique and gamer authentic experiences in metaverse platforms have been rewarding on so many levels," said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer for Gen.G. "Gamers at the core are creative and we hope everyone enjoys the experiences we're rolling out in Zepeto and Roblox."

Crocs' expansion into ZEPETO and Roblox follows the brand's successful launch on both platforms last year, featuring a virtual concert and interactive livestream experience featuring a popular Kpop girl group for its 20th Anniversary. This launch further demonstrates the brand's commitment to exploring immersive brand experiences through virtual reality and gaming platforms to bring forth new ways of engaging with fans around the world.

