Crocs, Inc. Announces Refinancing of Term Loan B Facility in Leverage-Neutral Transaction

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced the repricing of the $1.18 billion outstanding under its Term Loan B facility through a refinancing amendment. The refinancing amendment reduces the interest rate margins applicable to the $1.18 billion outstanding under the Term Loan B facility such that each term loan borrowing which is (1) an alternate base rate borrowing will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the alternate base rate plus 2% (a decrease of 0.50%), and (2) a term benchmark borrowing will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the adjusted term SOFR rate plus 3% (a decrease of 0.50%).

Anne Mehlman, EVP and Chief Financial Officer remarked, "I am very pleased with the outcome of this refinancing transaction. We successfully achieved a 0.50% reduction in our Term Loan B borrowing rate, with no change to our leverage, covenants or maturity date. The overwhelming market reception to this transaction is a testament to our strong credit profile and free cash flow generation. Since acquiring HEYDUDE in February 2022, we have repaid $850M in debt and intend to methodically balance debt repayment and share repurchases as we approach our long-term net leverage target."

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to our supply chain challenges, cost inflation, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, margins, non-GAAP adjustments, tax rate, earnings per share, debt ratios and capital expenditures, the acquisition of HEYDUDE and benefits thereof, Crocs' strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, statements regarding second quarter and full year 2023 financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength, anticipated product portfolio and our ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth and create significant shareholder value. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our expectations regarding supply chain disruptions; the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; cost inflation; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speaks only as of August 8th, 2023. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

