Crocs, Inc. Publishes 2025 Comfort Report Detailing Updates on Purpose & Sustainability

This year's report highlights how programs intersect to drive progress across enterprise and brand ambitions of Inclusivity, Circularity, Climate, and Community

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today published its 2025 Comfort Report, a summary of updates and key milestones surrounding the enterprise's Purpose, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability activations in 2025.

Crocs, Inc. remains committed to its Purpose to Create a More Comfortable World for All. This fifth-consecutive annual report demonstrates how the enterprise, inclusive of the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, continues building upon its guiding pillars of Comfort for the Planet, Comfort for Our Communities, and Comfort for All People through its action-oriented ambitions of Inclusivity, Circularity, Climate, and Community.

"At Crocs, Inc., we believe we have a responsibility to positively contribute to the systems we are part of," said Deanna Bratter, Chief Sustainability & Compliance Officer, Crocs, Inc. "Progress requires thoughtful prioritization, resilience, and pragmatic action in pursuit of long-term change, which is consistent with our strategic approach."

The report includes highlights of Purpose activations across brands, the enterprise, priority stakeholders, and key partnerships, as demonstrated by the examples below.

The Crocs brand continued to make strides against its Circularity efforts in 2025. After successful launches of the Old Crocs. New Life. takeback program in the U.S. and Canada, the brand expanded the program to Europe in 2025 and Asia in 2026, with stores in Singapore and South Korea. There are now 345 Crocs stores participating globally and more to come throughout 2026. Crocs also delivered a strong example of closed-loop circularity by collecting and recycling polybags across U.S. retail locations and transforming them into recycled mailer kits for consumers to mail in old Crocs shoes as part of the Old Crocs. New Life. program.

Crocs, Inc. made progress on its Community impact platform STEP UP TO GREATNESS with its nonprofit partners. In 2025, Crocs, Inc. supported nearly 100,000 young people in accessing programs and opportunities that equip them with 21st century skills and supported its nonprofit partners to scale their impact to just over 2,000,000 young people. The Crocs brand supported young people through activations such as launching giving at the point of sale in all U.K. stores with The King's Trust and deepened its North American partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters by hosting Bigs and Littles in stores, distribution centers, and offices across the U.S and Canada.

The HEYDUDE brand championed the enterprise's Inclusivity ambition by launching new styles in partnership with Teton Trade Cloth by Lenape, a native owned and operated business. This partnership reflects HEYDUDE's commitment to cultural appreciation through the responsible sourcing and celebration of authentic Native designs, prints, and artists. In addition to providing designers with royalties on pairs sold, HEYDUDE contributed $15,000 to support the company's participation in New York Fashion Week.

This year's report also includes the evolution of the enterprise's Climate strategy, sharing results against its newly formalized near-term science-based targets, materials updates, and factory compliance and supplier engagement progress.

To read the complete Crocs, Inc. 2025 Comfort Report and learn more about how the company is taking action to Create a More Comfortable World for All, visit investors.crocs.com/responsibility.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com . Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

PR Contact:

Austin Cozzolino, Crocs, Inc.

303-848-7461

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.