Crocs, Inc. Welcomes Erinn Murphy as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

A respected international industry research analyst, Murphy will oversee strategic growth initiatives and investor relations for the organization

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced that Erinn Murphy was hired as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Murphy will join the Enterprise leadership team, effective September 5, reporting directly to Crocs, Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Anne Mehlman.

Erinn Murphy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, Crocs, Inc.

Murphy joins the organization from leading investment bank, Piper Sandler. She has nearly 20 years of deep experience in the financial industry and a proven track record of top research performance. Most recently, Murphy served as the Managing Director of Consumer Equity Capital Markets, with oversight of the group's consumer sector. She built her career on Wall Street as an equity research analyst, leading Piper Sandler's global lifestyle brand coverage across nearly 30 stocks, including Crocs, Inc.

Throughout her career, she has lent her expertise as a frequent contributor to top national news outlets, including Forbes, Wall Street Journal and CNBC. She was also integral in authoring Piper Sandler's "Taking Stock With Teens," a consumer insights survey on Gen Z spending patterns and brand preferences. In addition to her experience at Piper Sandler, Murphy previously held roles at ExxonMobil.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erinn Murphy to Crocs, Inc. as our head of investor relations and strategy," said Anne Mehlman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Crocs, Inc. "Erinn brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise, having spent several years covering footwear and consumer sectors. Her deep understanding of market trends, consumer behavior, and investor dynamics will further strengthen Crocs' investor relations efforts and help drive the company's strategic growth initiatives."

Murphy joins at a time of incredible momentum for Crocs, Inc., with the company experiencing a fifth consecutive year of record revenue growth and industry-leading profitability. The Crocs and HEYDUDE brands are aligned with where consumers are today and will be in the future, providing comfort and style at an accessible price point.

"I am excited to be joining the broader Crocs family. Crocs is a brand I have studied since its IPO, and I have tremendous respect for how it has built a global, multi-generational, inclusive community around its iconic silhouette," said Erinn Murphy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, Crocs, Inc. "The company has the rare combination of growth and robust profitability, and continues to own the conversation around comfort footwear through its most recent HEYDUDE acquisition. I am looking forward to helping shape the future growth agenda for Crocs, Inc. while serving as the connective tissue between shareholders and the long-term, strategic roadmap."

Murphy was raised in the Middle East and is passionate about international markets. She has a strong affinity for languages with competencies in French and Arabic. She holds a bachelor's degree from Calvin College in both Economics and French.

For more information about Crocs, Inc. and enterprise financial performance, please visit investors.crocs.com.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.