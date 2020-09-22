Crop Production Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans Now Available from Barchart

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces the launch of cmdty Production Forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans . Updated daily, and inclusive of our leading yield forecasts, crop production forecasts from cmdty by Barchart provide users with a complete picture of supply for U.S. grain.

Soft-launched ahead of the September WASDE report, and now being made available broadly for the first time, cmdty Production Forecasts accurately anticipated downward production revisions from the USDA across corn and beans in their September report. Generated by applying machine learning to satellite imagery, production forecasts from cmdty can help identify changes in yield and area harvested before more traditional survey-based measures.

"Our production forecasts for corn and soybeans offer users another pivotal resource in helping clients strategically and confidently spot opportunities, and make better decisions around their lending, pricing, and hedging decisions," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Whether a user is looking to receive the forecasts through our free U.S. Crop Production Report or on a daily basis through our data services or cmdtyView Pro platform, we're committed to equipping grain professionals with the reliable data and information they need," added Haraburda.

Barchart, through it's cmdty product line, is the leader in innovative agricultural data with exclusive access to cash grain prices, benchmark index products, and a commitment to creating globally scalable data sets for our clients. Additional product launches leveraging geospatial intelligence include cropland classifications data, pixel-level advanced weather analytics and crop production forecasts for international markets.

National and state production forecasts for corn and soybeans are released to the public semi-monthly during the growing season through our free U.S. Crop Production Report . Daily production forecasts for corn and soybeans - with access to crop reporting district and county-level estimates - are also available to cmdtyView Pro users and API subscribers.

Daily production forecasts for corn and soybeans - with access to crop reporting district and county-level estimates - are also available to cmdtyView Pro users and API subscribers.

