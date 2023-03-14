CropX connects to Talgil precision irrigation controllers

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX, a global leader in digital solutions for agronomic farm management, announced that it has completed an API-integration with Talgil, global producer of irrigation control systems with customers in over 80 countries. Connecting the CropX agronomic farm management system to Talgil controllers allows users to streamline their irrigation management process without having to handle several different user interfaces.

Users of the CropX agronomic farm management system can now access their Talgil irrigation controllers from the CropX platform to schedule irrigation applications.

Talgil irrigation controllers can be used on many types of irrigation systems. CropX connects data from the soil to the sky to provide advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agronomic insights and advice on irrigation, disease control, nutrition, leaching, and more through a mobile and desktop app.

This digital connection will allow CropX users to access their Talgil controllers from within the CropX system for remote irrigation applications. From one digital platform, the CropX system advises when, where, and how much to irrigate, and Talgil users can schedule that irrigation. As-applied irrigation data can then be imported into the CropX system for record keeping.

"Knowledge is power, and CropX makes that power even more potent when it can connect immediately with the irrigation system to put that knowledge into action. This is the latest connection in a broad strategy to connect machine data and activate it for the benefit of the grower," said Matan Rahav, Vice President of Business Development at CropX.

"Integrating CropX's decision support system with Talgil Computing & Control irrigation control systems leads to precise and efficient use of water resources, cost savings, and improved sustainability. It empowers farmers with real-time data and predictive analytics to make informed decisions about when and how much to irrigate, optimizing crop yields and mitigating environmental impact," said Yosee Ochman, Deputy General Manager at Talgil.

About CropX Technologies

CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 60 countries and across all arable continents. The CropX Agronomic Farm Management System synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards for best practices in environmental sustainability and farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

