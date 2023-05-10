Cross Screen Media and AdImpact Partner to Enhance Local Cross-Screen Measurement

Cross Screen Media has partnered with AdImpact to bolster its measurement solution, ScreenImpact, with near real-time detection of local broadcast advertisements.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media, a leader in local CTV advertising software and solutions, has tapped the ad tracking firm, AdImpact, to deliver real-time intelligence on local broadcast advertisements. As part of the deal, AdImpact will provide granular information on each airing including the name of the advertiser, station, local market, creative and the time that the spot aired.

AdImpact and CSM logos

Using AdImpact's technology, Cross Screen Media will be able to measure local broadcast ad performance without the hassle of collecting post-run logs, speeding up ScreenImpact's reporting capabilities. Advertisers can now understand the precise reach and performance of their campaigns, even before they've concluded. AdImpact's technologies are the perfect complement to Cross Screen Media's current CTV and digital measurement, allowing for unified, standardized and de-duplicated measurement across all screens at the local level.

Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media, explained the addition of AdImpact, "We believe that CTV and linear TV are complementary capabilities in each agency's media portfolio. We are excited to add AdImpact's local linear TV data to our CTV measurement so that advertisers can see the whole picture and, most importantly, understand how to tactically drive incremental reach".

"The breadth of AdImpact's technology is the perfect complement to Cross Screen Media's current CTV and digital measurement, allowing for unified measurement across all screens at the local level," said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. "This partnership provides our clients with a comprehensive view of their ad performance, all in one place, and provides them with the insight they need to make more informed decisions."

About AdImpact

AdImpact provides cutting edge ad tracking and viewership data for TV, digital, and streaming devices, monitoring millions of airings and viewing events daily. By combining real-time analysis with carefully curated tools, AdImpact gives its clients an automatic advantage against competitors using incumbent ad intelligence platforms. For more information, visit AdImpact.com.

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a leading CTV activation managed service for marketers and agencies, built on a proprietary technology platform that enables advertisers to plan and measure advertising across Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV at the local level. We seamlessly fit into existing workflows to help agencies scale, differentiate, and deliver high-impact campaigns for their clients. For more information, visit CrossScreenMedia.com.

SOURCE Cross Screen Media