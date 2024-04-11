Cross Screen Media Partners with LiveRamp to Enhance Video Ad Targeting and Measurement for Local Agencies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media, a CTV activation managed service provider for local agencies, today announced its strategic partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing Cross Screen Media's targeting and measurement capabilities, while strategically positioning them for the cookieless future. Through its use of LiveRamp's identity resolution and transcoding app that is Powered by Snowflake, Cross Screen Media is proactively ensuring that its agency customers will be able to continue to leverage their market-leading audiences while complying with updated privacy measures.

Furthermore, as marketers want to control more of their customer data, while also driving insights off consented data and accelerating time to value, they can take advantage of the LiveRamp partnership. By leveraging LiveRamp's Snowflake Native App, Cross Screen Media's customers can maintain control over their data in Snowflake while building a foundation with LiveRamp's identity, enabling a range of different use cases and downstream applications.

Cross Screen Media will also be incorporating RampID, LiveRamp's privacy-centric identifier, into its planning, activation, and measurement offerings. RampID leverages a people-based approach to identity, allowing marketers to connect and activate data throughout the ecosystem and reach authenticated audiences at scale. Using RampID, Cross Screen Media's agency customers are now empowered with audience-based activation and measurement across linear and digital channels.

"By partnering with LiveRamp and accessing their identity solutions via the Snowflake Media Data Cloud, we're able to ensure that our agency customers can reach addressable audiences at scale and effectively measure reach and frequency – today and into the future," said Michael Beach, CEO, Cross Screen Media.

"We're seeing our customers integrate marketing capabilities natively in their Snowflake environment, in part because embedding identity in the Data Cloud minimizes their data movement," said Erin Boelkens, VP, Product, LiveRamp. "By empowering them to connect more data within their environments, and enhancing measurement wherever their data lives, among other key capabilities, we're able to better situate them to navigate signal loss."

Agencies interested in leveraging Cross Screen Media's enhanced managed service can inquire for more information below.

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a leading CTV activation managed service for advertising agencies, built on a proprietary technology platform that enables advertisers to plan and measure advertising across Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV at the local level. We seamlessly fit into existing workflows to help agencies scale, differentiate and deliver high-impact campaigns for their clients.

SOURCE Cross Screen Media