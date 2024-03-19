Cross Screen Media and Roku Expand Partnership to Enable Cross-Channel Measurement for Local Agencies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media, a CTV activation managed service provider for local agencies specializing in political and public affairs, today announced an expanded partnership with Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), America's No. 1 TV streaming platform. Cross Screen Media's agency customers can now accurately measure spend on Roku inventory and through Roku's Ad Platform. Agencies can also leverage Roku's ACR viewership data to target precise audiences based on household-level consumption of ads across both linear TV and CTV.

The expanded partnership augments the existing capability for agencies to efficiently reach their target audiences by activating campaigns on Roku's premium inventory through unique first-party data.

As political races enter their critical months, the teams from Cross Screen Media and Roku are working closely to empower agencies to efficiently reach target voters and accurately measure each ad campaign to inform future spend.

"With the continued shift in consumption habits, CTV is more critical than ever for political agencies to drive on-target incremental reach. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Roku to include measurement for our agency customers," said Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media.

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a leading CTV activation managed service for advertising agencies, built on a proprietary technology platform that enables advertisers to plan and measure advertising across Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV at the local level. We seamlessly fit into existing workflows to help agencies scale, differentiate, and deliver high-impact campaigns for their clients.

