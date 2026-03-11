CrossCountry Mortgage Doubles Down on Its Commitment to Homebuyers with Strategic Builder Market Investment

CLEVELAND, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, today announced a significant investment in its newly formed Builder Division, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the homebuilder market. The strategic expansion is designed to deepen partnerships with builders nationwide and deliver customized mortgage solutions that support new homebuyers at every stage of the journey.

"For the third year in a row, we're the number one retail mortgage lender because we stay focused on one thing — giving buyers more ways to get to the closing table," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "The Builder Division is a strategic investment in that commitment. By working more closely with builders, this team will help create stronger partnerships and open the door to more homeownership opportunities for borrowers."

CCM's Builder Division will position CCM to deliver innovative financing solutions tailored to the needs of homebuilders and their clients. The team will offer a comprehensive suite of residential lending programs, along with commercial lending solutions. These offerings include builder construction loans, small balance commercial loans, bridge loans and fix-and-flip financing. Builders can also take advantage of traditional forward commitments.

CCM, founded in 2003, has become a trusted destination for borrowers and top mortgage professionals alike, thanks to the company's culture centered around innovation, opportunity and customer-focused solutions. The company's momentum continues to drive forward, closing out 2025 with major milestones and company records. CCM financed 1 in 35 homes sold nationwide (by volume in Q4 2025), serving over 131,000 families and originating over $51 billion in total volume.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 8,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

