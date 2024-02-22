CrossCountry Mortgage is Helping Homebuyers Win in Today's Competitive Housing Market with CashPlus

CrossCountry Mortgage

22 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As home demand continues to outpace new listings, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender, is offering CCM CashPlus to help buyers gain the bidding edge and turn pre-approvals into cash offers. CashPlus also protects sellers with no appraisal or finance contingency.

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is offering CCM CashPlus to help buyers gain the bidding edge and turn pre-approvals into cash offers.
"In a housing environment where homes are receiving multiple bids, CCM's CashPlus program helps our borrowers compete with all-cash offers," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "CashPlus upgrades a buyer's pre-approval to a full-cash offer to help them close on their dream home."

Qualifications include:

  • Conventional financing
  • Primary residences only
  • Real estate agent-represented customers

Interested borrowers are encouraged to start the pre-approval process by contacting a CCM loan officer here.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 800 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

Contact: Jennifer Charlton Communications Specialist
440.534.4153
[email protected]

