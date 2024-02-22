CrossCountry Mortgage is Helping Homebuyers Win in Today's Competitive Housing Market with CashPlus

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As home demand continues to outpace new listings, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender, is offering CCM CashPlus to help buyers gain the bidding edge and turn pre-approvals into cash offers. CashPlus also protects sellers with no appraisal or finance contingency.

"In a housing environment where homes are receiving multiple bids, CCM's CashPlus program helps our borrowers compete with all-cash offers," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "CashPlus upgrades a buyer's pre-approval to a full-cash offer to help them close on their dream home."

Qualifications include:

Conventional financing

Primary residences only

Real estate agent-represented customers

Interested borrowers are encouraged to start the pre-approval process by contacting a CCM loan officer here.

