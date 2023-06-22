CrossCountry Mortgage Launches CCM Smart Start Giving First-Time Homebuyers up to $4,000 to Achieve Homeownership Goals

News provided by

CrossCountry Mortgage

22 Jun, 2023, 15:11 ET

CLEVELAND, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's third largest retail mortgage lender, launched today a new program helping first-time homebuyers cover down payment costs up to $4,000. CCM Smart Start gives first-time homebuyers extra purchasing power and makes homeownership dreams attainable in today's competitive housing market.

Continue Reading
CCM Smart Start is tackling barriers and giving first-time homebuyers up to $4,000 in down payment costs to provide extra purchasing power.
CCM Smart Start is tackling barriers and giving first-time homebuyers up to $4,000 in down payment costs to provide extra purchasing power.

"Saving for a down payment can be a huge obstacle for first-time homebuyers," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "CCM Smart Start allows homebuyers to put less cash down, keep more savings intact, and have more money to build their future."

Requirements:

  • CCM covers 2% of the down payment up to $4K.
  • At least one occupying borrower must be a first-time homebuyer.
  • Must be at or below 80% of the County Area Median Income (AMI).

CCM is ready to support borrowers with education around a variety of innovative solutions. For more information about CCM Smart Start and to check eligibility, contact a CCM loan officer.

About CrossCountry Mortgage
CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number three retail mortgage lender, with more than 7,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com

Contact:

Jen Charlton

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

440.534.4153

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage

Also from this source

Los especialista en préstamos hipotecarios para latinos de CrossCountry Mortgage figuran entre los más exitosos del sector

CrossCountry Mortgage Latino Mortgage Originators Ranked Among Industry's Most Successful

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.