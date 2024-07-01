CrossCountry Mortgage Leads Industry on Scotsman Guide's Top Veteran Originators List

CLEVELAND, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender, leads the industry with the highest number of Veterans listed on the prestigious Scotsman Guide Top Veteran Originators list, doubling the number of CCM Veteran originators on last year's list.

"I'm proud and thankful for our CCM Veterans who have not only served our country but continue to excel in their roles as top mortgage originators," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt. "As the son of a disabled Navy Veteran, I understand that the American dream of homeownership wouldn't be possible without the selfless service of Military Members and the support of their families. Thank you to not only our CCM Veterans, but all Military Veterans for your service."

CrossCountry Mortgage's dedication to the Military is something the company is committed to year-round. In addition to employing Veterans and helping Military families get into great homes, the company supports local organizations through its CCM Cares efforts, providing meaningful and focused support to our U.S. Armed Forces and Veteran community.

Scotsman Guide, a provider of financial technology tools and media content for the mortgage industry, presents the Top Veteran Originators list each year as a leading performance benchmark to celebrate U.S. Armed Forces Veterans working in the mortgage industry.

This recognition follows CCM's ranking as the number one retail lender on Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders list. In April, 303 CCM loan originators were also named to Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list, including CCM's Matt Weaver who ranked number one on Scotsman Guide's Most Loans Closed list, helping 1,167 borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership in 2023. Together our 303 Top Originators helped close more than $14 billion in loans in 2023.

