CrossCountry Mortgage Named a Top Workplace for Fifth Straight Year

"This recognition means so much to us because it is based entirely on information provided by our team members," said CrossCountry Mortgage President and CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. "We hire smart, passionate, talented people and place them in an environment where they can reach their full potential."

"We have found that by inspiring our employees, we are ultimately able to provide a significantly better experience for our customers – one without the stress and worry that too often accompany the home financing process," he added.

From consistently being recognized as a great place to work to specializing in helping families obtain the home financing they need, CrossCountry Mortgage continues its legacy of record-setting growth driven by outstanding customer satisfaction and loyalty.

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage