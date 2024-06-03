CrossCountry Mortgage Ranked #1 Retail Lender in the Nation

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) takes another leap closer toward its mission of being the most referred mortgage lender in every community we serve, earning the number one spot on both Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders list and Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 50 Mortgage Companies in America list.

Scotsman Guide, a provider of financial technology tools and media content for the mortgage industry, presents the Top Mortgage Lenders list, a leading performance benchmark for mortgage industry organizations and professionals.

CCM financed 1 of every 44 home purchases throughout 2023, thanks to its best-in-class loan officers and products to help borrowers navigate the homebuying journey.

Mortgage Executive Magazine presents the Top 50 award by compiling the most comprehensive list of the nation's top closely held mortgage companies and publicly traded banks as ranked by their total yearly mortgage volume.

"It's an honor to be recognized by two major industry publications," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt. "This ranking validates what I've always known – we have the best loan officers, support team, business model, and solutions in the industry. I couldn't be more proud of our entire organization. We keep winning, and we aren't stopping anytime soon."

CCM climbed Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Lenders overall list from last year, moving up from number three to number one. This is the fifth consecutive year CCM has earned a spot on the Top Mortgage Lenders list.

Earlier this year, 303 CCM loan originators were named to Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list. CCM's Matt Weaver was also ranked number one on Scotsman Guide's Most Loans Closed list, helping 1,167 borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership in 2023. To be eligible for the list, originators must have had at least $25 million in residential loan volume, or 75 loans closed during 2023. Together our 303 Top Originators helped close more than $14 billion in loans in 2023.

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com .

