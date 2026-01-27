Crossen Law Firm Secures $300,000 Recovery for Hotel Employee Injured in Dog Attack

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossen Law Firm has successfully resolved a complex workplace injury and personal injury matter on behalf of a hotel employee who suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a resident's dog. Through coordinated legal strategy, the firm ensured full medical coverage through Workers' Compensation and obtained a substantial recovery through a separate personal injury claim.

A Serious Workplace Injury with Lasting Impact

The incident occurred while the client was performing her job duties at a hotel when a resident's dog escaped from a room and attacked her. The attack caused significant injuries to her arm, ultimately requiring surgical intervention. In addition to the physical trauma, the client was left with permanent scarring and faced a difficult recovery process that affected both her personal and professional life.

From the outset, the case presented multiple legal issues, including navigating Workers' Compensation benefits while also pursuing accountability from the dog's owner for the harm caused.

Managing Workers' Compensation and Personal Injury Claims

Crossen Law Firm immediately stepped in to protect the client's rights on all fronts. The firm successfully managed the Workers' Compensation claim, ensuring that all medical expenses were fully covered and that the client received wage replacement benefits during her recovery.

At the same time, Crossen Law Firm pursued a personal injury lawsuit against the dog's owner. By carefully developing the case, documenting the severity of the injuries, and demonstrating the long-term impact on the client's life, the firm was able to secure a $300,000 settlement in addition to the Workers' Compensation benefits already provided.

A Result That Reflects Accountability and Advocacy

"This case is a powerful example of why it's so important to look beyond a single claim and evaluate every legal option available to an injured worker," said Trevor Crossen, attorney at Crossen Law Firm. "Our client did everything right; she was simply doing her job. We're proud to have held the responsible parties accountable and to have secured a result that recognizes the seriousness of her injuries and the lasting effects she will live with."

About Crossen Law Firm

Crossen Law Firm represents injured workers and accident victims across Indiana. With deep experience in workplace injury cases, the firm is committed to delivering personalized attention, coordinated medical care, and aggressive legal advocacy to every client.

To learn more about Crossen Law Firm's services, visit www.crossenlawfirm.com .

Media Contact:

Mary McGraw

Crossen Law Firm

4661 Lisborn Drive

Carmel, IN 46033

Phone: (463) 292-2185

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crossen Law Firm