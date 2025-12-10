Crossen Law Firm Secures $725,000 Recovery for Injured Worker Following Preventable Fall

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossen Law Firm is proud to announce a $725,000 recovery for an Indiana worker who sustained a traumatic brain injury after a preventable fall on the job.

Severe Injury Caused by Lack of Basic Safety Measures

The client, an older gentleman performing routine duties, fell and struck his head on concrete when his employer failed to install a required safety ramp or railing along the building's side, basic precautions that would have prevented the accident.

The fall resulted in a significant traumatic brain injury requiring emergency surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Recognizing the seriousness of the injury, Crossen Law Firm became involved immediately to ensure the client received top-tier medical care. The firm coordinated treatment with trusted providers located close to the client's home, allowing him to remain near family while undergoing critical recovery.

This early intervention proved vital. Through consistent therapy and specialized medical support, the client made an exceptional recovery, an outcome rarely seen with injuries of this magnitude.

Life-Altering Impact and Disability Determination

Despite his remarkable progress, the injury's long-term effects prevent him from returning to work in any capacity. Medical professionals assigned him a 65% whole person permanent partial impairment rating and determined he is permanently and totally disabled. Even so, he has regained the ability to live at home and to care for himself and his family independently.

$725,000 Resolution Secures Long-Term Stability

Crossen Law Firm aggressively pursued compensation reflecting the severity of the injury, the client's permanent disability, and his loss of earning capacity. The case ultimately resolved for $725,000, providing essential financial security for the client and his loved ones.

"This case reflects our commitment to standing by injured workers from day one," Attorney Trevor Crossen said. "Basic safety measures could have prevented this tragedy. Our mission is to ensure that those harmed by negligence receive both the medical support and financial compensation they deserve."

About Crossen Law Firm

Crossen Law Firm represents injured workers and accident victims across Indiana. With deep experience in workplace injury cases, the firm is committed to delivering personalized attention, coordinated medical care, and aggressive legal advocacy to every client.

To learn more about Crossen Law Firm's services, visit www.crossenlawfirm.com .

