CROWD-FAVORITE 'TRANSFORMER TABLE' BRAND LAUNCHES ITS BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Transformer Table

23 Nov, 2023, 11:09 ET

The savings we've all been waiting for are finally here.

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Award-winning furniture brand 'Transformer Table' have announced the start of their Black Friday sale, complete with record-high savings and even free products with each of their 5 collections, right in time to ring in the holiday season.

"Our utmost priority is to create people-centric products that offer space-optimizing solutions for everyday families, allowing them the possibility to gather with their loved ones. Ensuring our furniture offerings are affordable is the only way to accomplish our mission, and we're excited to finally share our Black Friday sale with the world." 
–Saskia Rose, Head of Communications at Transformer Table.

On top of savings upwards of $2000, 'Transformer Table' is offering an extra $150 OFF coupon to all customers during their Black Friday sale event, and free products with each of their 5 furniture collections:

Transformer Dining Set → Free Transformer Bench
Transformer x Stella Artois Table + Desk → Up to 4 Free Transformer Chairs
Transformer Modular Couch → Free Transformer Coffee Table
Transformer Outdoor Seating → Free Transformer Outdoor Ottoman
Transformer Outdoor Dining → Free Transformer Patio Umbrella

"We're so fulfilled knowing that we continue to live out our vision to be the most innovative furniture company worldwide, and we are thrilled to say it's only just the beginning." 
–Artem Kuzmichev, Chief Media Officer at Transformer Table.

'Transformer Table' first launched their world-famous wooden extendable dining table in 2016, pioneered by a group of entrepreneurs in an effort to claim a seat in the e-commerce space with just one revolutionary product. Over the years, the group quickly grew in numbers as did their product offering, crowning them as industry leaders in the modular furniture sector.

"The reason we have success is not due to any product, but because of the team we have. And, we wouldn't be who we are without each person." 
–Soslan Tsoutsiev, CEO at Transformer Table.

About 'Transformer Table'

'Transformer Table' designs and manufactures versatile home furnishings for small spaces, large groups, and everything in between. With five different product lines currently available, featuring products such as their viral transforming table, extendable outdoor dining table, modular sectional sofa, and more, 'Transformer Table' sets out to transform your dining & living space, inside and out.

You've probably seen the #8 most viewed Instagram video of all time with 131M views – #1 in terms of product content – that is the effect their extending dining table has on people.

