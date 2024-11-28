Transformer Table Helps Families Save with 35% Off Sale for Black Friday

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Transformer Table, an industry leader in smart home furniture, has unveiled its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale, offering customers 35% off sitewide. This exclusive event runs through December 1st.

Transformer Table Black Friday 35% Off! (CNW Group/Transformer Table)

Known for its flagship extendable dining table, Transformer Table continues to revolutionize the way people furnish their homes. Designed to adapt to daily life, the table seamlessly extends from 18 inches to over 10 feet in seconds, seating from 1 to 12 people. Whether hosting an intimate dinner or a festive gathering, Transformer Table's versatile design ensures there's always room for everyone.

In addition to the classic Transformer Table, the 35% off Black Friday sale also covers the brand's entire line of Marie Kondo-approved products including hybrid table to desks and modular outdoor furniture.

"This holiday season, we want to empower people to create meaningful moments with loved ones, no matter how much space they have," said Alexandre Doré, Co-founder of Transformer Table. "At Transformer Table, our mission is to design furniture that enhances everyday living, and we're honored to provide families with innovative solutions that bring them closer together," he added.

Beloved by families and design enthusiasts worldwide, Transformer Table's commitment to functionality has made it a must-have for modern homes. In addition to its extendable dining tables, the brand offers a range of multifunctional furniture, including extendable benches and coffee tables, all crafted to complement today's dynamic living spaces.

Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to transform your home. Shop the Black Friday Sale at transformertable.com and enjoy 35% off sitewide through December 1st, 2024.

About Transformer Table

Founded in 2016 and quickly becoming one of the fast-growing companies in Canada, Transformer Table is an industry leader in smart home furniture, designing space-saving, modular furniture for homes around the world. The company's collections include extendable dining sets, hybrid table-to-desk solutions, and adjustable outdoor furniture. Committed to its mission of improving homes around the world, Transformer Table plants ten trees for every item sold. For more information, please visit transformertable.com .

SOURCE Transformer Table