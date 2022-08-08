Crowd-Sourced Market Share Strategy Company HundredX® Generates Over $10M For 700+ Causes

Breakthrough start-up enables businesses, nonprofits and consumers to drive positive change

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HundredX, Inc. today announced it has crossed the $10 million milestone for funds provided to nonprofits as part of its novel business model. More than 700 causes across the U.S. have now benefitted from HundredX funding tied to the volume of customer feedback their supporters provide on the leading businesses they use.

"Today's announcement underscores the accelerating demand for high quality insights that enable real-time market share strategy decisions," said Rob Pace, HundredX Founder and CEO. "But our business model also addresses a critical issue for nonprofit leaders by creating an easy-to-execute way to generate resources. It's a true win-win. We are thrilled to be positively impacting business performance and simultaneously opening up a new avenue for philanthropy."

Using the HundredX platform, consumers can drive positive change in two critical ways: generate funding for a cause they care about and offer leading brands and businesses an unfiltered understanding of how to meet their needs. HundredX's online interface is modeled after human listening and reveals what matters to the customer and the drivers of their future spending. Each brand evaluation takes about a minute for participants to complete. To date, HundredX has collected over 6 million customer experiences from over 200,000 consumers.

"In all of our programs and partnerships, we begin with community input and engagement," said Alva Adams-Mason, group manager, Multicultural Business Alliance and Dealer Relations, Toyota Social Innovation. "Working with HundredX we have been able to bring additional voices to some of our HBCU-focused initiatives, helping to build strategies and co-create programs with community partners that are impactful to students, communities and our business."

HundredX is nonpartisan and supports a diverse set of causes nationwide. 98% of participating nonprofits have indicated they plan to repeat the program in the future. "The inclusivity, thoughtfulness and ease of our program is at the root of its success", said Molly Smith, HundredX's Chief Causes Officer. "We are proud to enable donors, beneficiaries, employees, volunteers, and friends to support the causes they care about without having to write a check."

Top-level executives, investors and consultants use HundredX's insights to inform strategy decisions based on real-time data about consumers' experiences and future purchasing intent. HundredX provides AI enabled, anonymized insights on over 2,500 businesses, their competitors, and the major sectors across the consumer landscape. HundredX clients leverage these insights to optimize customer experience, increase market share, and save millions by preventing costly mistakes and eliminating blind spots.

About HundredX® and HundredX Causes®

HundredX, Inc. is an innovative real-time market share strategy platform. The company combines proprietary cross-wallet consumer feedback with strategy expertise, investment experience and data science to deliver breakthrough insights that inform businesses leaders and investors about changing industry and competitive landscapes and key opportunities to grow market share. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HundredX was founded by Rob Pace, a former senior Partner at Goldman Sachs and past National Chair at the Salvation Army.

The HundredX Causes program empowers nonprofits to mobilize their supporters to provide honest customer experience data resulting in millions of dollars generated for diverse causes nationwide.

For more information on HundredX, please visit www.hundredx.com. For more information on HundredX Causes specifically, please visit https://hundredx.com/how-it-works.

[email protected]

