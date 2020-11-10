CrowdCare Foundation to be Renamed HealthTree Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CrowdCare Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced it is changing its name to the HealthTree Foundation, a move that reflects its growing community of users with multiple myeloma and the foundation's plan to expand the platform to patients with other diseases.

The foundation was first created to support multiple myeloma and ALS patients in navigating their disease. The HealthTree Foundation is a non-profit organization that built a suite of software tools from the ground up to provide a fully integrated solution for patients with rare and terminal diseases. Already in existence for patients with multiple myeloma are a patient HealthTree Community platform with news, events and forums, a learning management platform called HealthTree University, a HealthTree Coach mentoring platform, and HealthTree's Cure Hub platform that allows patients to contribute their anonymous medical data to connect to treatment options, clinical trials and other patients while simultaneously accelerating myeloma research. The suite of tools provides a simple and quick way to stand up a new disease state for patient advocate support.

In preparation for a time when it will replicate its features to support and advance cures for diseases beyond multiple myeloma and ALS, the name change will better identify the foundation's resources and allow the platform itself to differentiate by disease.

"We started our foundation in order to fill gaps for patients trying to navigate multiple myeloma and ALS with a vision to eventually branch out to other diseases," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of the HealthTree Foundation. "Having built and proven a suite of integrated disease navigation tools for myeloma patients, the HealthTree Foundation is now positioned to replicate these tools for patients with other diseases."

The change is in name only and no changes to the foundation's leadership, non-profit status, structure or mission have been made.

For more information, visit www.healthtree.org

About The HealthTree Foundation / Myeloma Crowd

The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. Myeloma patients can access the foundation's resources for free. These include the HealthTree Cure Hub (previously called HealthTree), an online community tool that helps patients explore their best treatment options, find clinical trials based on their stage of disease and lab values, and contribute their de-identified data to accelerate a cure. Other HealthTree tools include a learning management platform called HealthTree University, a HealthTree Coach mentoring program, patient Community Forums, and a Twin Machine feature that allows patients to find, connect and chat with others whose diseases have similar or identical genetic characteristics. Jennifer Ahlstrom and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation and the Myeloma Crowd which provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma.

SOURCE HealthTree Foundation

Related Links

http://www.healthtree.org

