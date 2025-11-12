Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation Pledges $1.5 Million Matching Grant to Support HealthTree Foundation's End-of-Year Appeal for Blood Cancer Research

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to find cures for blood cancers through education, support, and research, announced today that it has received a $1.5 million matching grant commitment from the Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation. The grant will match donations made to HealthTree's end-of-year appeal, tripling the impact of every gift to advance critical blood cancer research.

Funds raised through the campaign—together with the Riney Foundation's match—will directly support HealthTree's groundbreaking research efforts aimed at finding a cure for rare and complex blood cancers.

"We are deeply grateful to the Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation for their extraordinary generosity and confidence in our mission and research model," said Jenny Ahlstrom, HealthTree founder and CEO. "Their matching grant gives our community the opportunity to amplify the impact of every dollar raised. Together, we can fuel the discoveries that bring us closer to curing blood cancer once and for all."

The Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation, established by Paula and Rodger Riney following Rodger's own diagnosis with multiple myeloma, has become a leading funder of myeloma research across major institutions worldwide, with more than $80 million invested to date. This new partnership underscores the Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting organizations that drive scientific collaboration and innovation.

Donations to HealthTree's end-of-year appeal can be made at healthtree.org/donate.

About HealthTree Foundation

HealthTree Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers blood cancer patients through education, research, and data-driven tools. Through its HealthTree Cure Hub platform, the foundation connects patients and researchers to accelerate cures for multiple myeloma and other blood cancers using cutting-edge technology. Learn more at healthtree.org .

