CrowdStrike Founder and CEO George Kurtz Joins Board of Armadin

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadin, an AI-native offensive cybersecurity company, announced the appointment of George Kurtz as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Kurtz brings more than 30 years of cybersecurity leadership to the Armadin board, including his tenure as founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, where he built one of the world's most consequential security platforms. He previously served as Worldwide Chief Technology Officer at McAfee and founded Foundstone, which McAfee acquired in 2004. He is the co-author of Hacking Exposed: Network Security Secrets and Solutions, a foundational text in offensive security methodology.

"George has spent his career on the front lines helping the most important organizations operate securely in the cyber domain," said Kevin Mandia, CEO of Armadin. "George understands the shift change in cybersecurity: AI has given us the means to scale the world's best ethical hackers to find exploitable risk and to fine-tune defenses for autonomous response. George's execution talent is second to none. I look forward to accelerating the growth of Armadin with his guidance."

Kurtz's track record spans company building, platform commercialization, and sustained growth through periods of significant industry change. His experience operating across offensive intelligence, enterprise security, and agentic AI aligns directly with Armadin's mission to eliminate exploitable risk across the full attack surface.

"Armadin is solving a problem that the security industry has largely worked around rather than through," said Kurtz. "Most organizations still rely on point-in-time assessments to answer a question that requires continuous, evidence-based proof. I've known Kevin since our Foundstone days, and I am glad to join him and the Armadin team in advancing cybersecurity. I am joining his board because I believe Armadin is building something the market needs and has not had.""

Armadin exited stealth mode in March 2026 with a platform purpose-built for the age of agentic adversaries. The company's autonomous AI is trained on real attacker behavior and exposes the actual paths an adversary would take across an organization's environment, replacing assumptions with continuous, evidence-based proof of exploitable risk.

About Armadin

Armadin is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering the definitive offensive security platform to identify and eliminate your organization's exploitable risks. As the threat of AI-driven hyperattacks escalates, Armadin empowers enterprises to proactively secure their environments. Our platform deploys a relentless swarm of AI agents across the entire attack surface, uncovering verified kill chains that demand immediate remediation.

The future of cybersecurity relies on automatic, continuous remediation. Armadin's platform goes beyond leveraging historical vulnerabilities; it identifies new and novel attack paths before adversaries can exploit them, empowering organizations to auto-tune their defenses at compute speed.

Armadin is led by CEO Kevin Mandia and Founders Travis Lanham, Evan Peña, and David Slater. Together, they lead an elite collective of red team specialists and AI researchers and engineers dedicated to protecting democracy by ensuring Western superiority in cyberspace.

For more information, visit www.armadin.com

SOURCE Armadin