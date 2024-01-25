Crowe and Cornerstone Advisors collaborate to deliver comprehensive M&A services to banks across the entire deal life cycle

Firms announce new integrated relationship ahead of Bank Director's Acquire or Be Acquired Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a public accounting, consulting and technology firm, and Cornerstone Advisors , a leading management and technology consultancy for banks, credit unions and fintech firms, announced a new integrated, dynamic collaboration that will deliver a comprehensive suite of merger & acquisition (M&A) services across the banking deal life cycle. Specifically, the new relationship will provide clients with a cohesive team of bank M&A specialists with deep industry knowledge and experience, proprietary offerings and customized solutions designed to meet the challenges of banking deal activities.

"Embarking on the M&A journey in the banking sector can be a daunting task, filled with opportunities and potential challenges," said John Epperson, financial services managing principal at Crowe. "One of those challenges is the seamless integration of the different jobs, processes, strategies and key stakeholders across the life cycle of a deal. This collaboration between Crowe and Cornerstone offers an enhanced and integrated offering that delivers results at deal speed, utilizing a joint approach with access to our unique tools, solutions and insights to cover the full spectrum of initiatives to be done throughout the entire deal life cycle. We are excited about working more closely with Cornerstone."

The relationship between Crowe and Cornerstone will deliver seamless, end-to-end service and experience in the bank M&A life cycle, including the discipline necessary to navigate the regulatory side of bank M&A effectively.

"The collaboration between Crowe and Cornerstone will offer an enhanced client experience, integrating both organizations' deeply skilled and specialized capabilities in banking M&A," said Quintin Sykes, partner and leader of Cornerstone's M&A team. "Our unified banking M&A team will guide our clients through each phase of the deal life cycle, providing experienced transaction knowledge from merger planning through the value realization stage. No other firm can bring to market the combined services that this collaboration brings. We look forward to going to market with Crowe and helping clients achieve their merger integration timelines and synergies."

To learn more about this dynamic collaboration, join Crowe and Cornerstone at the Bank Director AOBA conference, January 28-30 in Phoenix, or connect with Kevin Brand at Crowe or Quintin Sykes at Cornerstone.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

About Cornerstone Advisors

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions and fintechs. From technology system selection and implementation, to contract negotiations, performance improvement programs, strategic planning, merger integration, and advisory services, Cornerstone combines its expertise with proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. For more information, visit www.crnrstone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

